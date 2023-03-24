Nigeria vs Guinea-Bissau: You’re A Different Animal When You Wear the National Colors – Onuachu

Joseph Obisesan
Super Eagles teammates celebrate with Onuachu after the Forward scored the match-winning goal against Benin Republic.

As the race for qualification to the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast enters Matchday 3, Nigeria hosts Guinea-Bissau in the first leg, at the MKO Abiola Stadium, later this Friday.

The Super Eagles top group A with six points from Two games and will fancy their chances of another victory; to build a healthy lead.

 

Discussing this Team’s readiness, forward Paul Onuachu described the atmosphere in the Super Eagles camp.

 

He also told FL that representing Nigeria at this level is an “honor”.

 

“We are all prepared, and we are looking forward to the game with one objective in mind; to win,” said Onuachu.

 

“There are big moments in a footballer’s career, not many can be compared to this. It’s always an honour coming to the national team.

 

“In my experience, the atmosphere has also been friendly even if the players are super competitive. The spirit is alive here; everybody has been on top of their game.”

