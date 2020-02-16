Nigeria vs Guinea: Agege Stadium to host U-17 World Cup Qualifier

The Agege stadium will host the U-17 World Cup qualifying fixture between Nigeria U-17 Women football side, the Flamingoes and their counterparts from Guinea.
The first-leg of the qualifying fixture will be played in Conakry on Sunday, 1st March, 2020, with Soccer Temple, Agege Stadium to host the return leg a fortnight after.
The stadium which is the home ground of NWPL side, Dream Stars Ladies and NPFL side, MFM FC has been determined as the choice stadium for a must-win fixture.
Training have also begun as Coach Bankole Olowookere noted the need for intensification work on selected Under 17 players that will confront Guinea.
Ucheibe Completes Three-and-half Year Deal move to SL Benfica
19-year-old Nigerian sensation, Christy Ucheibe has secured a three-and-half-year deal with Portuguese Liga BPI outfit SL Benfica from Swedish club Assi IF.
Ucheibe gained prominence in a successful 2018 U-20 Women’s World Cup campaign where she helped Nigeria to a quarter-final finish.
Her performance earned her a one-year spell to Swedish club Assi where she inspired the Elitettan side to win the Norrbetten Cup.
On signing for the Portuguese club Benfica, she told the club website: “I know I’m coming to a very competitive team. It is this demand and the greatness of the club of legend Eusebio that has attracted me.”
“I want to help the team win trophies domestically and, one day, shine in the Champions league. Now I just want to focus on work, on training with my teammates.”
Ucheibe becomes the third January signing for Benfica after Dida and Kgatlana. She also becomes the second Nigerian playing in Portugal after Chinaza Uchendu.