Nigeria vs Guinea: Agege Stadium to host U-17 World Cup Qualifier

The Agege stadium will host the U-17 World Cup qualifying fixture between Nigeria U-17 Women football side, the Flamingoes and their counterparts from Guinea.

The first-leg of the qualifying fixture will be played in Conakry on Sunday, 1st March, 2020, with Soccer Temple, Agege Stadium to host the return leg a fortnight after.

The stadium which is the home ground of NWPL side, Dream Stars Ladies and NPFL side, MFM FC has been determined as the choice stadium for a must-win fixture.

Training have also begun as Coach Bankole Olowookere noted the need for intensification work on selected Under 17 players that will confront Guinea.

