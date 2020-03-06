Nigeria U23 Defender Akpudje joins Latvian side BFC Daugavpils

MFM FC Football Club defender Joshua Akpudje has joined Latvian side BFC Daugavpils.

The deal was announced on Monday after the player defender signed his contract with Latvian club side.

Akpudje made name for himself as one of the best stoppers in the Nigeria professional football league, after his debut few seasons ago.

His good form for the Olukoya boys saw him called up to the national U23 and also to the home base Super Eagles.

Meanwhile, MFM FC have not disclosed full details of the footballer’s move.