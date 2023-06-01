Women’s U20 WAFU-B: Nigeria v Ghana Final

Adeoluwa Olaniyi
Nigeria U20 WNT, Women's U20 WAFU-B Championships, Falconets
Nigeria U20 WNT. Photo | Twitter (ufoa)

Nigeria U20 WNT, the Falconets, defeated Benin Republic 3-0 to advance to the final of the Women’s U20 WAFU-B Championships, where they will face familiar foes Ghana.

Amina Bello scored one goal, while Esther Onyenezide bagged a brace to secure the win for Nigeria.

 

 

Meanwhile, the Falconets have been well-organized throughout the tournament, Chris Danjuma’s team have ruthlessly dispatched their opponents.

Nigeria has scored 18 goals in their last four games, and although Ghana will provide a tricky test, the Falconets are favorites to win the tournament.

