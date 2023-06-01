Women’s U20 WAFU-B: Nigeria v Ghana Final

Nigeria U20 WNT, the Falconets, defeated Benin Republic 3-0 to advance to the final of the Women’s U20 WAFU-B Championships, where they will face familiar foes Ghana.
Amina Bello scored one goal, while Esther Onyenezide bagged a brace to secure the win for Nigeria.
Meanwhile, the Falconets have been well-organized throughout the tournament, Chris Danjuma’s team have ruthlessly dispatched their opponents.
🏆 𝗪𝗔𝗙𝗨 𝗕 𝗚𝗜𝗥𝗟'𝗦 𝗖𝗨𝗣#FullTime | 𝐍𝐈𝐆𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐀 🇳🇬3️⃣-0️⃣🇧🇯𝐁𝐄́𝐍𝐈𝐍
⏱ ➤ Les Falconnets sont aussi en finale de cette 1ére édition #NGRBEN #WAFUB_GIRLS_CUP pic.twitter.com/AzL1WRoy7l
— ZONE OUEST B (@UfoawafuB) May 31, 2023