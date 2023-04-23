FIFA U20 World Cup: Italy, Brazil will bring out the Best in Us – Bosso

Nigeria U20 MNT head Coach, Ladan Bosso admits his team are in the group of death, after the FIFA U20 World Cup draw, but insists they must raise their game to stand a chance of progressing from the first round.
In the opening round of the World Cup in Argentina next month, Nigeria will face Dominican Republic, Italy and five-time winners Brazil.
Reacting to the draw, Bosso said he never expected an easy run for the Flying Eagles.
More from the group stage draw results: https://www.footballlive.ng/fifa-u20-world-cup-nigeria-gets-brazil-italy-in-group-of-death/