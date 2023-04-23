FIFA U20 World Cup: Italy, Brazil will bring out the Best in Us – Bosso

Joseph Obisesan
Ladan Bosso believes Nigeria will progress from Group D at the FIFA U20 World Cup despite the quality of the oppositions.
Nigeria's U20 head Coach Ladan Bosso celebrates with his players. Credit | Twitter (CAF_Online)

Nigeria U20 MNT head Coach, Ladan Bosso admits his team are in the group of death, after the FIFA U20 World Cup draw, but insists they must raise their game to stand a chance of progressing from the first round.

In the opening round of the World Cup in Argentina next month, Nigeria will face Dominican Republic, Italy and five-time winners Brazil.

Reacting to the draw, Bosso said he never expected an easy run for the Flying Eagles.

More from the group stage draw results: https://www.footballlive.ng/fifa-u20-world-cup-nigeria-gets-brazil-italy-in-group-of-death/

 

“Yes, many people have described our group as tough, but I believe that will get us to be at our best right from the onset,” the Coach stated.

“The World Cup was never going to be easy, but now it also means we cannot afford to be relaxed or complacent, we have to come with everything right from our first match.

“The reward for all our efforts will be qualification to the knockout rounds of the tournament.”

