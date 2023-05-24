Nigeria U17 MNT: Ugbade set for the Axe! Dankoli tipped as Successor

Nigeria failed to qualify for the FIFA U17 World Cup tournament following their ouster in the CAF U17 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final at the hands of Burkina Faso.
The early elimination stirred up some displeasure with the state of affairs in Nigerian football, but now there could be bigger consequences according to reports.
Although news that head coach Nduka Ugbade had a performance-related clause in his contract which also means his appointment was tied to the team’s progress, it is now likely he won’t return for another term with the Eagles anytime soon.
Ugbade is considered for the axe and his assistant Lawal Dankoli has been touted to become his replacement.
Dankoli, another Youth football specialist, has enjoyed some success in the scouting department.