Nigeria to face Algeria “B” team, Super Eagles camp full

Nigeria will play a tune up game against Algeria’s B team on Saturday, the NFF have confirmed.

According to an official NFF statement, the “training game” was approved by head Coach Jose Peseiro.

It reads in part:

“Head Coach José Santos Peseiro has approved that the three-time African champions have a training game against Algeria’s ‘B’ squad on Saturday in order to see a number of new and returning players in action, ahead of the official game against the Fennecs (Algeria’s ‘A’ team) in Oran on Tuesday evening.”

Meanwhile, Peseiro also welcomed the latest arrival to the team’s camp in Constantine, Francis Uzoho and Ebube Duru to bring the total number of players for the 27th September friendly to 24.

Ebube Duru was a last minute including as the initial squad list suffered more injury set backs.

Update! Ebube Duru is in now. 23 players now in camp. #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/ugbNesLXvQ — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) September 21, 2022

The international friendly game between Algeria and Nigeria will hold at Stade Olympique in Oran.