Nigeria takes Sierra Leone to Asaba for 2021 AFCON Qualifier

Nigeria will host Sierra Leone in their group stage match of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, the NFF have announced.

The NFF announced March 27 as the date for the first-leg against the Leone Stars and expect the return leg on March 31st.

It is only the second time Nigeria’s Super Eagles will play a competitive game at the SK Stadium, when they faced Seychelles in a 2019 AFCON qualifier.

The NFF General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi said in a statement: “We have finally settled for the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba for the qualifying match against Sierra Leone. The match will be played on Friday, 27th March 2020.”

Including the friendly matches at the Stadium, Nigeria has not lost a game on the grounds.

The Super Eagles are also top of group L in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers, with wins over Benin Republic at home and away victory over Lesotho.

In spite of the team’s impressive run in the qualifiers, there have been some uncertainties surrounding the future of head Coach Gernot Rohr.

The 66 year-old is yet to pen a new deal with an apparent impasse stalling the contract renewal talks.