Nigeria submits bid to host AWCON 2020

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has expressed interest in hosting the 2020 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.

Nigeria submitted a bid last year after initial host Congo pulled out due to lack of funds.

Spokesperson of the NFF, Ademola Olajire, confirmed the development in an interview with BBC Sport.

“As the leading women’s football nation in Africa, why can another country bid to host and we cannot?

“We have signified interest to host since last year and the Confederation of African Football has been aware ever since.

“We should be able to win the bid, if we are not sure of winning, we wouldn’t have submitted any bid in the first place,” Olajire added.

“Some places have been penciled down, Lagos, Benin City and Abuja are among the shortlisted cities; these are places that have a history of hosting women’s football.”

“The tournament is around November, so we have a lot of time to get some stadiums that are not yet ready to be.”

The 2020 AWCON is due to kick off on November 23 and run until December 1.