Nigeria striker Omoh nets second league goal for Lasi

Nigeria forward, Michael Omoh, was on target in Politehnica Iași’s 2-1 loss at FC Botoșani in the Romanian league on Monday.

Omoh who joined Iasi from Swedish side, Orebro SK, in January, fired the visitors in front in the opening 30 minute at the Stadionul Municipal.

Hamidou Keyta scored the equaliser for the hosts in the 47th minute while Serbian midfielder Marko Dugandzic slot in the winner in the 55th minute as Botosani picked up their 12th win of the campaign.

The result saw Iasi occupy the 13th spot on the league table in a 14-team league format, while Botosani moved up to sixth position.

Omoh, who featured for the entire duration of the game, has now scored two league goals for Mircea Rednic’s men thus far.