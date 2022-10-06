Nigeria slips in latest FIFA Ranking

Nigeria dropped from a spot in the latest FIFA World rankings, but maintain their fourth position on the continent.
The latest ranking was published, Thursday, and it showed that Nigeria dropped from 31 to 32, following the team’s result in the friendly against Algeria – and the only official game in the last international window.
🆕 FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking is out!
🇧🇷 Brazil increase their lead at the top 💪
📈 Big gains for Scotland, Azerbaijan, Algeria, Georgia, Mauritania and Suriname 🧗
🇮🇹 Only change in top 🔟is Italy leapfrogging Spain 🇪🇸
👉 https://t.co/l8xCZVumLX pic.twitter.com/yZpd94P41R
— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) October 6, 2022
Meanwhile, Senegal are still ranked the best team in African and 18th in the world as the head into the FIFA World Cup tournament.
The top five CAF teams are Senegal, Morocco (22), Tunisia (30), Nigeria and Algeria (37).
In the global ranking, Brazil maintains top spot as do the other teams in the top five. Belgium, Argentina, France and England make up the list.