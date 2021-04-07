Nigeria Ranked Third best team in Africa, 32nd in the World

Nigeria moved four spots in the latest FIFA ranking from 36th to 32nd in the world.

The FIFA ranking published on Wednesday 7th, reflects the results from Nigeria’s 2021 AFCON qualifying matches against Benin Republic and Lesotho.

A slim 1-0 win over their West African neighbors was followed by a comfortable 3-0 victory against the Southern African side.

Nigeria climbed two places on the continent to third and behind Senegal & Tunisia, who are Africa’s highest ranked teams in 22nd and 26th places respectively.

The round off of the top five teams in Africa includes Algeria (33) and Morocco (34) in 4th and 5th places.

Meanwhile, Belgium is still the highest ranked team in the World, with France, Brazil, England and Portugal making up the top five.

The next FWR will be published on 27 May 2021.