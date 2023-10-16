AFCON 2019National Teams Nigeria Rallies from Early goal Against Mozambique By Adebanjo - October 16, 2023 0 238 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Jose Peseiro during the friendly match between Portugal and Nigeria at Estadio Jose Alvalade. (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images) Nigeria fought back from a goal down to race into a first half lead, 3-1, against Mozambique in an international friendly match, Monday, at the Estadio Municipal De Albufeira Portimão. Mozambique took an early lead through Sporting CP’s Geny Catamo, inside the first six minutes of the encounter. The goal was also their first ever against Nigeria – in five meetings. However, the Super Eagles responded with two quick goals from Terem Moffi and Frank Onyeka in the 19th and 20th minutes. Although the first goal was scrappy, Moffi pouncing on a loose ball to fire home a rebound from inside a crowded Mozambique, Nigeria’s second goal had some finesse about it. It was Onyeka’s first international goal, rifled in from the edge of the box, and it was set up by Fisayo Dele-Bashiru who was making his debut for the Super Eagles. Jose Peseiro’s side continued to apply the pressure on the 113 ranked team in the world and won a penalty – after the East African side were reduced to 10 men. In the 38th minute, Edmilson Dove was sent off for pulling a goal bound Joe Aribo. The numerical advantage would eventually count, as the Super Eagles were awarded a spot kick which Moses Simon converted in the third minute of stoppage time. With the team enjoying a dominant performance so far, Jose Peseiro is on course to win his first friendly match since becoming Super Eagles coach. Similarly, the Super Eagles is also on the verge of ending the 15-game winless streak in international friendlies.