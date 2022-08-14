Nigeria pip South Korea, book World Cup QF ticket

Nigeria edged South Korea 1-0 to win a second consecutive group game, and also book their place in the next round of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup on Sunday.
A late goal, a long ranger off the boot of Esther Onyenezide (83′) sealed all three points for Nigeria at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto.
Delayed by the torrential rains in the city of Alajuela, the kick off was pushed forward by almost an hour from it’s initial time.
However, when it did get under way, the teams seemed to match the others strength and aggressiveness.
The Falconets dominated play but had teetered dangerously on the verge of going behind at least four times in the game before their match winner emerged.
South Korea struck the cross bar twice and the Nigerian goalkeeper, Monle Oyono made a number of big saves to keep her team firmly in the game.
Nigeria now top the group with six points – from their two matches – and will face Canada in a final group C fixture on August 17.