Nigeria must beat Burkina Faso! Hilarious video of Ugbade’s charge to Eaglets ahead of WAFU B Final

Today’s U17 WAFU B Championship final has everything on the line and in particular bragging rights between Nigeria and Burkina Faso.
Nigeria and Burkina Faso have been the competition’s most in form sides, both reaching the final with perfect records.
Big wins over host Ghana, Togo saw Nduka Ugbade’s side go top of Group A and victory against holders Ivory Coast in the semi-final saw Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets avenge the 2021 defeat to the Young Elephants in last year’s final.
On the other hand, Burkina Faso are in their first ever final and did it in style, picking up three wins in as many group games before ending Ghana’s aspirations of reaching the final.
However, reaching consecutive finals wouldn’t be enough for Nigeria and neither will three wins for Ugbade.
The 52 year-old Nigerian trainer charged his players to finish off the campaign with a win.
In a video posted by the Nigeria Football Federation, Ugbade spoke to his players ahead of the final, comparing what Burkina Faso have done in the competition so far and why a win Today is more than for the trophy.
“We are going into the Final match, It will be bad for us to win three games and for Burkina Faso to win Four, then when it comes to our own four they’ll say they want five, No. It’s not possible,” the Golden Eaglets Coach said.
“Even if we beat them and we win the trophy, It is still that we have won the trophy and we won four games each.
Dramatic Golden Eaglets coach, Nduka Ugbade. 😂
‘We have to make it four wins in four against Burkina Faso.’ pic.twitter.com/OaEHVXE9cU
