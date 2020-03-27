Nigeria Moves Up to 38th in Latest FIFA Women’s World Ranking

Nigeria climbed one place in the latest FIFA Women’s World ranking, moving from 39 to 38 and thus retain its top spot on the continent.

While Nigeria improved in the ranking, the team is yet to play a competitive game since last October in the Olympic qualifiers.

The biggest mover in the latest installment of the ranking is Zambia, the She-polopolo climbed six places to 100th globally.

Zambia has played twice since the turn of the year, facing Cameroon in an Olympic qualifying double header.

The She-polopolo punched the ticket for their debut appearance in the football event of the Summer Games with an aggregate victory over the Lionesses.

Zambia lost the first leg 3-2 in Yaounde, but picked up a famous 2-1 victory in the return leg.

Meanwhile, only two Countries moved in Africa’s top five; Nigeria and South Africa, the latter stepping up two places.

World champions USA are still the highest ranked team in the world , while Germany, France, Netherlands and Sweden make up the top five.