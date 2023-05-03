U17 AFCON: Poor finishing cost Nigeria in defeat to Morocco

Nigeria lost 1-nil to Morocco in their second group game at the CAF U17 Africa Cup of Nations, at the Stade Mohamed-Hamlaoui courtesy of a second-minute own goal from Tochukwu Ogboji.
A Moroccan player sent in an early cross and it deflected off the head of the Ogboji past the helpless goalie.
The Eaglets responded dominantly and were for a large part of the game the better team, but they lacked the composure and clear head to make better decisions in the final third.
They were wasteful and could have done better with the opportunities created, but somehow failed to make the best decision.
Praise must also go to the Moroccan defense and how structurally good they were because as expected the team was compact and did almost everything right to protect their lead.
