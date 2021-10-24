Nigeria lose to Ghana but progress in AWCON 2022 qualifiers

Nigeria and Ghana in action during the AWCON 2022 qualifiers in Lagos. Photo credit | elziavsport

Nigeria progress to the second round of the 2022 AWCON qualifiers despite losing 1-0 to Ghana in the return leg on Sunday.

Princella Adubea got Ghana’s goal midway into the second half as the Super Falcons were expecting adherence to fair play principle.

 

The defending champions move into the next round 2-1 on aggregate having won the first leg 2-0 in Lagos.

 

Both teams had one player each sent off by the Ivorian Referee Zomadre Kore at the Accra Sports Stadium.

 

Ghana’s captain Portia Boakye was dismissed for a second bookable offence, and minutes after, Nigeria’s left back Glory Ogbonna was shown a straight red.

 

However, Nigeria’s defeat to Ghana is a big wake up call for Randy Waldrum, coming a few weeks after the team were humbled by South Africa in Lagos.

 

Meanwhile, next up for the Super Falcons is a tongue wagging tie against Ivory Coast’s Les Elephants.
The venues for the second round qualifiers have not been decided, but the matches are scheduled for February 2022.

