Nigeria Led Africa at the Women’s World Cup – Ugbade

Africa had good representation at the FIFA Women’s World Cup and former Nigeria U17 MNT head coach, Nduka Ugbade believes the Super Falcons led the charge.
Nigeria, South Africa, Morocco and Zambia all qualified for the World Cup, and three of the four reach the second round of the tournament – a first for the continent.
Recalling the performance, Ugbade said the former African champions was outstanding in the tournament.
“Their performance(Super Falcons) is second to none because they did more than the other African teams that went,” the Coach told FL.