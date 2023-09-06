Nigeria Led Africa at the Women’s World Cup – Ugbade

By
Adeoluwa Olaniyi
-
0
122
Super Falcons
Randy Waldrum, Head Coach of Nigeria with his Players. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Africa had good representation at the FIFA Women’s World Cup and former Nigeria U17 MNT head coach, Nduka Ugbade believes the Super Falcons led the charge.

Nigeria, South Africa, Morocco and Zambia all qualified for the World Cup, and three of the four reach the second round of the tournament – a first for the continent.

Recalling the performance, Ugbade said the former African champions was outstanding in the tournament.

“Their performance(Super Falcons) is second to none because they did more than the other African teams that went,” the Coach told FL.

 

“And at the end of the day, they did the needful until the match against England.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here