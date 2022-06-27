Nigeria in Rabat… Kick start title defence July 4 against South Africa

Super Falcons arrived Morocco on Monday ahead of their title defence in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations. Photo | NFF

The Super Falcons have arrived Morocco, ahead of next Month’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations with the full squad of 25 players.

Initial reports from Falcons camp had stated that some of the players – most of them the foreign based – will join the squad in Morocco.
Nigeria are the Cup holders, but they’ve have won the last three editions and are record 9 times winners of the AWCON.

The team will be based in Morocco’s capital and the coastal City of Rabat.
They arrived Casablanca from Abuja on departure from Abuja, Monday, and proceeded to Rabat where for the next seven days they’ll deal with the nuts and bolts of the Coach’s game tactics.
On July 4, the Super Falcons will kick off their title defence against rivals Banyana Banyana of South Africa at the Stade Moulay Hassan.
All of the Falcons’ group games will be played at the 12,000 capacity, Stade Moulay Hassan which has artificial grass surface.
Other opponents in Nigeria’s group C are Botswana and Burundi, whom the African Champions will face on July 7 and July 10 respectively.
The AWCON will double as qualifiers for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup and the for semi finalists will pick automatic tickets to the global tournament, which will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

