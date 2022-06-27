Nigeria in Rabat… Kick start title defence July 4 against South Africa

The Super Falcons have arrived Morocco, ahead of next Month’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations with the full squad of 25 players.
Initial reports from Falcons camp had stated that some of the players – most of them the foreign based – will join the squad in Morocco.
Nigeria are the Cup holders, but they’ve have won the last three editions and are record 9 times winners of the AWCON.
Skills befitting of the #TotalEnergiesWAFCON champions! 🔥
The best one ❓@NGSuper_Falcons | #TuesdayTekkers | #EmpoweringOurGame pic.twitter.com/nOI0nfmHRq
— #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2022 (@CAFwomen) June 7, 2022