National TeamsWorld Football Nigeria in Dar es Salaam for U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifier By Joseph Obisesan - November 12, 2023 0 202 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Christopher Musa Danjuma, head coach of Nigeria. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) Nigeria’s national U-20 women’s football team, arrived Dar es Salaam on Saturday in preparation for the first leg of the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifying fixture against Tanzania. The team, consisting of 19 players, members of the technical crew, and officials from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), made the trip for this crucial third-round contest. Head Coach Chris Danjuma and his team are set to face the Tanzanian U-20 girls at the Azam Sports Complex on Sunday. The fixture marks an important step in the qualification process for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. The match will be officiated by Eswatini referee Letticia Antonnela Viana, with assistance from her compatriots Patricia Mkaliph (assistant referee 1) and Siphiwayikosi Nxumalo (assistant referee 2). Following the first leg in Dar es Salaam, the Falconets will return to Nigeria for the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja the following week. The Falconets have a rich history in the U-20 Women’s World Cup, having participated in every edition since its inception in 2002.