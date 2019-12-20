Nigeria Football on the Decline under Pinnick’s Watch – Taribo West

Former Nigeria defender and Olympic Gold medal winner Taribo West has said the state of football in Nigeria is on the decline.

Taribo opined that football in the country has become comatose, adding that the executives of NFF have done too little, hence the need for a new leadership.

“Nigeria football is sinking, it’s almost dead,” Taribo told Sports Extra.

“Amaju and his executives have no more business running our football. I don’t have anything against Amaju. I believe he has been able to do the little he can, but right now, they don’t have it anymore even Shehu Dikko and Seyi Akinwunmi.

“Only the best hands should handle football affairs in Nigeria. If we have ex-internationals in that position and not doing well, they need to be taken out so others can show what they have,” he concluded.

The former Inter and AC Milan centre-back featured 42 times for the Super Eagles before drawing the curtain on his career.