Nigeria finish Third in Year-end FIFA World Ranking

There was no movement in the top twelve Countries in the latest FIFA ranking released on Thursday.

Senegal, Tunisia, Nigeria, Algeria and Morocco retained their spots in the top five and as the highest ranked African teams in the World, but only the Teranga Lions are in the World’s top 20.

Nigeria retained the 31st spot in the world and third in Africa.

Meanwhile, South Africa was the only mover in the top 20 and they climbed just one spot, 12th in Africa and 71st in the world.

The year-ending ranking sees Belgium finish top of the ladder and for a second successive time.

Roberto Martinez’s men hold on to top spot in a December table barely impacted by just 19 friendlies, but with 1082 international A matches – an all-time high since the Ranking’s 1993 inception – having already been played.

World champions France and Brazil also remain in second and third, the positions they held in December 2018, but the make-up of the top five has changed, with England climbing one place to reach fourth and Uruguay moving up to fifth on the back of a two-spot rise.

Argentina (9th) and Colombia (10th) have also entered the top ten at the expense of Switzerland (12th) and Denmark (16th), who slipped four and six places respectively over the course of the year.

The Ranking’s ‘Mover of the Year’, meanwhile, is Qatar.

The next FIFA World Ranking will be published on 20 February 2020.