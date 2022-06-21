Nigeria face Burkina Faso in U17 WAFU B final, sealed AFCON ticket

Nigeria cruised past Ivory Coast 3-1 to seal a place in the final of the U17 WAFU B Championship and also book a place at next year’s Africa Cup of Nations.
A brace from Emmanuel Micheal and Ebube Onere’s strike saw Nigeria fight their way back from an early goal to make it 3 out of 3 wins in the competition.
Michael was voted Man of the match for another splendid performance, but more for the LB’s deft touch free kicks.
The youngster has definitely won hearts in the Cape and his head Coach, Nduka Ugbade also earned plaudits.
During camping, Coach Ugbade drilled his boys on freekick-taking. I saw him drill the boys on how to count 4-5 steps backwards, stop, and the take two steps to the right. Then he'd tell them lean their weight behind the ball bfr kicking to control flight of the ball.
