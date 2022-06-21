Nigeria face Burkina Faso in U17 WAFU B final, sealed AFCON ticket

By
Adebanjo
-
0
124

Nigeria cruised past Ivory Coast 3-1 to seal a place in the final of the U17 WAFU B Championship and also book a place at next year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

A brace from Emmanuel Micheal and Ebube Onere’s strike saw Nigeria fight their way back from an early goal to make it 3 out of 3 wins in the competition.
Michael was voted Man of the match for another splendid performance, but more for the LB’s deft touch free kicks.
The youngster has definitely won hearts in the Cape and his head Coach, Nduka Ugbade also earned plaudits.

 

Before the game, Ugbade had vowed his team will empty their tank on the field of play.
Apparently, the tactician had also done his home work to the T, but his prediction of a Nigeria vs Ghana final.
The Black Starlets lost to Burkina Faso by a lone goal.
Meanwhile, Burkina Faso have also maintained a perfect winning record in the competition.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here