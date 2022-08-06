Nigeria drops Seven places in FIFA Ranking

Seyi Alao
Nigeria line up ahead of kick off at the WAFCON 2022. Photo | Twitter (NGSuper_Falcons)

Following their poor outing at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, Nigeria’s WNT have dropped seven places in the FIFA rankings.

Nigeria slipped from 39th to 46th position World Ranking released, Friday.
In spite of the drop in World ranking, the Super Falcons maintained their number one position in Africa.

The team failed to win medal at the AWCON in Morocco, losing three games out of six.

However, the Falcons qualified for the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be hosted by Australia and New Zealand next year.

