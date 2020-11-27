Nigeria drops Four Spots in Latest FIFA Ranking

Nigeria dropped three places from 32nd to 35th in the latest FIFA ranking published on November 26.

Although Nigeria, three-time African champions, are still ranked fourth on the Continent, the team is tied in fifth spot with Morocco who climbed four places.

The Super Eagles were involved in a double-header Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone this month, which accounted for the ratings this month.

In the qualifying matches, Nigeria blew a four-goal lead in the first-leg to settle for a point in the 4-4 draw at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

A goalless draw in the return-leg at the Siaka Stevens Stadium ultimately gave the Leone Stars a boost in the ranking as they moved from four spots to 116th.

Since the turn of the year, Nigeria failed to record a win in all the games played, including a 1-0 defeat to Algeria in an international friendly.