Nigeria drop two places in the Latest FIFA ranking

Nigeria’s position in the FIFA ranking took a hit, dropping two places but they remain fifth Africa in the results published for October.
The latest ranking reflects Nigeria’s shocking 1-0 defeat to 124th ranked Central Africa Republic (32nd in Africa) and subsequent redemption which ended 2-0 in Douala, both in the World Cup qualifiers.
CAR have now moved nine places in the ranking to 115th in the world and are now 28th most in form team on the continent.
There was significant change among the top five ranked teams in Africa though.
