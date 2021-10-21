Nigeria drop two places in the Latest FIFA ranking

Nigeria's players line up before the 2022 Qatar World Cup African qualifiers before the match against Central Africa Republic at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.(Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP)

Nigeria’s position in the FIFA ranking took a hit, dropping two places but they remain fifth Africa in the results published for October.

The latest ranking reflects Nigeria’s shocking 1-0 defeat to 124th ranked Central Africa Republic (32nd in Africa) and subsequent redemption which ended 2-0 in Douala, both in the World Cup qualifiers.
CAR have now moved nine places in the ranking to 115th in the world and are now 28th most in form team on the continent.
There was significant change among the top five ranked teams in Africa though.

 

Algeria dropped from third to fourth with Morocco knocking the current African Champions off their perch in the standings to move into third spot and three places in the ranking.
FIFA announced that the next edition of the ranking will be published on 25 November 2021.

