Nigeria Confirmed for Two Pre-Women’s World Cup Friendlies

Ahead of their preparations towards the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Nigeria’s WNT, will participate in a three-nation invitational tournament.
Nigeria will face FIFA Women’s World Cup debutants, Haiti and World Cup co-hosts New Zealand, in Turkey.
Both matches will be played at the Mardan Sports Complex in Antalya, on April 7, first against Haiti and four days later the team battles New Zealand.
Concluye el primer partido de la jornada 3 de la TV4 Women’s Revelations Cup⚽️💜 @fedefutbolcrc @NGSuper_Falcons
Nigeria 🇳🇬 1-0 Costa Rica 🇨🇷 pic.twitter.com/dzqWSZKgt4
— Revelations Cup México (@RevCupMexico) February 22, 2023