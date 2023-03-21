Nigeria Confirmed for Two Pre-Women’s World Cup Friendlies

Photo | Twitter (RevCupMexico)

Ahead of their preparations towards the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Nigeria’s WNT, will participate in a three-nation invitational tournament.

Nigeria will face FIFA Women’s World Cup debutants, Haiti and World Cup co-hosts New Zealand, in Turkey.

Both matches will be played at the Mardan Sports Complex in Antalya, on April 7, first against Haiti and four days later the team battles New Zealand.

Head Coach of the Super Falcons will camp with the team in Turkey before the World Cup and would hope to build on their last result, which was a win against Costa Rica in Mexico.

