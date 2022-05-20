Nigeria close in on World Cup ticket

Nigeria beat Ethiopia by the narrowest of margins in their Fourth round, first-leg African U17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers in Addis Ababa.

The Nigerian girls maintained a 100 percent winning run in the qualifiers and are the only team yet to concede a goal.
In the cagey match up on Friday at the Abebe Bekila Stadium, Opeyemi Ajakaye’s first half strike decided the game.
Flamingos have now scored 15 goals in the qualifiers, the most by any team and Ajakaye moves within one goal of tying the qualifiers’ top scorer, Tanzania’s Clara Luvanga.

Despite the home defeat, Ethiopia still have a fighting chance and will hope to upset the apple cart in the return in a fortnight.
However, Nigeria does have one foot in the door and can finish off the contest, even with a draw at the Moshood Abiola Stadium on June 4.
Winner of this fourth round African U17 Women’s World Cup qualifying tournament will pick one of three tickets to represent the Continent at the 7th edition of the World Cup which will be hosted by India.

