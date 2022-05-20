Nigeria close in on World Cup ticket

Nigeria beat Ethiopia by the narrowest of margins in their Fourth round, first-leg African U17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers in Addis Ababa.
The Nigerian girls maintained a 100 percent winning run in the qualifiers and are the only team yet to concede a goal.
In the cagey match up on Friday at the Abebe Bekila Stadium, Opeyemi Ajakaye’s first half strike decided the game.
Flamingos have now scored 15 goals in the qualifiers, the most by any team and Ajakaye moves within one goal of tying the qualifiers’ top scorer, Tanzania’s Clara Luvanga.
FT' in Addis Ababa| Our Flamingos put one foot in India after first leg triumph at the Abebe Bikila Stadium 🏟️
Ethiopia 🇪🇹 0:1 Nigeria 🇳🇬
Opeyemi Ajakaye 36'
Second leg in Abuja on June 4 #SoarFlamingos #India2022 #Team9jastrong #U17FIFAWWCQ @thenff pic.twitter.com/Kms1odW6kZ
