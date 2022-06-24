Nigeria bounce back to Clinch U17 WAFU B Championship title

Adebanjo
Nigeria’s goalkeeper Richard Odoh was voted Man-of the-match in the U17 WAFU B Championship final, as the Eaglets battled to a dramatic 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The young Nigerian goalkeeper was spectacular in the duel, stepping up when needed most to help the team secure its first WAFU B title.
Nigeria entered the contest as favorites, although the Young Etalon also enjoyed a fine run to the final, winning all four previous matches.
At the last edition, the Eaglets reached the final but lost to Ivory Coast, a situation new Coach Nduka Ugbade charged his team to fend against.
That resolve resonated with his players and Striker Abubakar Abdullahi’s opening goal in the 22nd minute assisted by Emmanuel Michael set the Eaglets down a familiar path.

 

However, Burkina Faso will also have their say and before the break they leveled up.
Abdulramane Ouedraogo (41′) – the first time any team in the tournament came from behind against Nigeria.
In the second half, Ugbade’s wards dominated play early and in the 47th minute they restored their lead, once again it was Forward Abdullahi who found the back of the net.
The team went on to create more chances which could have seen them close the game out, but for the profligacy of their Point man.
Abdullahi was wasteful, but Nigeria was saved on occasions by the brilliant saves from Odoh, who denied the Burkinabes a way back into the game.
When the Ghanaian Center Referee sounded the final whistle, Nduka Ugbade and his players became the second team to win the U17 WAFU B Championship.
Up next for the Eaglets is the Africa Cup of Nations in Algeria, they’ll be joined by Burkina Faso and Ghana.

