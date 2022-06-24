Nigeria bounce back to Clinch U17 WAFU B Championship title

Nigeria’s goalkeeper Richard Odoh was voted Man-of the-match in the U17 WAFU B Championship final, as the Eaglets battled to a dramatic 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso at the Cape Coast Stadium.
The young Nigerian goalkeeper was spectacular in the duel, stepping up when needed most to help the team secure its first WAFU B title.
Nigeria entered the contest as favorites, although the Young Etalon also enjoyed a fine run to the final, winning all four previous matches.
At the last edition, the Eaglets reached the final but lost to Ivory Coast, a situation new Coach Nduka Ugbade charged his team to fend against.
That resolve resonated with his players and Striker Abubakar Abdullahi’s opening goal in the 22nd minute assisted by Emmanuel Michael set the Eaglets down a familiar path.