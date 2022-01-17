Nigeria books round of 16 Ticket with comfortable 3-1 over Sudan

Nigeria joined host nation Cameroon and Morocco as the first teams to qualify for the round of 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations following the Super Eagles’ 3-1 win against Sudan on yesterday at the Roumde Adjia Stadium.
Austin Eguavoen’s side put in another dominant display to make it two wins from two games in the group stages and are now poised to finish top of group D ahead of Egypt, Guinea Bissau and Sudan.
Goals from Samuel Chukwueze in the opening minutes (2′) of the game assisted by Moses Simon was followed up by Taiwo Awoniyi’s (45′) debut goal in the tournament, to make it 2 nil.