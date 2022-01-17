Nigeria books round of 16 Ticket with comfortable 3-1 over Sudan

By
Editor
-
0
79
Nigeria's forward Samuel Chukwueze (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the Group D Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 football match between Nigeria and Sudan at Stade Roumde Adjia in Garoua on January 15, 2022. (Photo by Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO / AFP)

Nigeria joined host nation Cameroon and Morocco as the first teams to qualify for the round of 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations following the Super Eagles’ 3-1 win against Sudan on yesterday at the Roumde Adjia Stadium.

Austin Eguavoen’s side put in another dominant display to make it two wins from two games in the group stages and are now poised to finish top of group D ahead of Egypt, Guinea Bissau and Sudan.

 

Goals from Samuel Chukwueze in the opening minutes (2′) of the game assisted by Moses Simon was followed up by Taiwo Awoniyi’s (45′) debut goal in the tournament, to make it 2 nil.

 

Man of the moment and eventual Man of the match, Simon then grabbed the third just after the restart (46′) with a delightful finish after a fine combination play.
However, the Falcons of Jedaine would get a consolation goal after VAR had adjudged that Ola Aina stomped on a Sudanese player during a set piece situation.
For the first time in the Cameroon Maduka Okoye was beaten as Walieldin Khidir Safour (70′) calmly converted the spot kick, sending the Nigerian goalie the wrong way.
The would be no more action in the game but Sudan lost their captain, Salaheldin Mahmoud Nemer to an ankle injury after a collision with Sadiq Umar.
Nigeria will now wait to play it’s final group game against Guinea Bissau to determine if the Super Eagles will finish top of the group.
Meanwhile, Guinea Bissau narrowly lost to Egypt in controversial circumstances as two VAR decisions went against Baciro Cande’s side.
Egypt’s captain Mohamed Salah scored late in the second half to break the deadlock but looked to have been offside.
However, center Referee, Burundi’s Pacifique Ndabihawenimana ruled that the Egyptian forward scored a legitimate goal.
With Eight minutes of regular time left, the minnows scored with a brilliant curler from outside the box, beating Mohamed El Shenawy, but after consulting with VAR, again the Referee ruled in favor of Egypt.
The Burundian match official maintained that Mama Balde had fouled an Egyptian player in the build up to the goal.
In the meantime, victory thus move Egypt out of the bottom of the group to within three points of Nigeria and the Pharaohs next face Sudan.
Both final group D fixtures will be played simultaneously. While Nigeria and Guinea Bissau will clash at the Roumde Adjia stadium, Egypt battles Sudan at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaoundé.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here