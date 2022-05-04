Nigeria beats Niger, Wrap up test games before Ghana clash in WAFU B Championship

Flying Eagles during the team camp ahead of the WAFU B U20 Championship. Photo credit | Twitter (thenff)

With four days to the kick off of the WAFU B U20 Championship, Nigeria will enter the competition upbeat from the outcome of their preparation in Niamey.

Nigeria played two test games, both against hosts Niger, as part of preparations for the teams and the Flying Eagles seem like a team finding the strides gradually.
After a goalless draw in the first meeting between them, Nigeria narrowly pipped Niger in the second test game on Monday.
Flying Eagles won 1-0 and despite the narrow margin, there’s a feeling among the Coaches that the team’s cohesiveness, chemistry and fitness are all beginning to sync at a crucial time.
Nigeria’s first game in the championship is on 8th May against Ghana, a difficult opponent, who themselves will consider the Flying Eagles a real test.

 

Both teams were drawn in Group B and will face Burkina Faso, who are the third team in the group.
Meanwhile, Niger play in Group A against Cote D’Ivoire, Benin Republic and Togo.
Two two finalists will automatically qualify for the 2023 CAF U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

