Nigeria beats Niger, Wrap up test games before Ghana clash in WAFU B Championship

With four days to the kick off of the WAFU B U20 Championship, Nigeria will enter the competition upbeat from the outcome of their preparation in Niamey.
Nigeria played two test games, both against hosts Niger, as part of preparations for the teams and the Flying Eagles seem like a team finding the strides gradually.
After a goalless draw in the first meeting between them, Nigeria narrowly pipped Niger in the second test game on Monday.
Flying Eagles won 1-0 and despite the narrow margin, there’s a feeling among the Coaches that the team’s cohesiveness, chemistry and fitness are all beginning to sync at a crucial time.
Nigeria’s first game in the championship is on 8th May against Ghana, a difficult opponent, who themselves will consider the Flying Eagles a real test.
From May 8th the Flying Eagles kick start road to U20 Afcon at the WAFU B U20 championship. Soar Flying Eagles! They recorded a 1-0 victory in another test game against host Niger U20 pic.twitter.com/VHAJn5W1ur
— Ayo Olu Ibidapo (@aysugaofficial) May 2, 2022