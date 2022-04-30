Nigeria battles South Africa in Women’s AFCON group stage opener

Nigeria will get its Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title defence off underway on July 4 against arch rivals South Africa at the Stade Moulay Hassan in Rabat.

The 11-time champions were drawn in Group C with South Africa’s Banyana Banyana, the Swallows of Burundi and Mares of Botswana.

A full fixture schedule shows Nigeria will then play on the 7th of July and 10th July against Botswana and Burundi respectively.

In other draws group A houses host Nation Morocco, Burkina Faso, Senegal and Uganda.

Group B three times runners up, Cameroon will battle Zambia, Tunisia and Togo.

Eight teams will emerge from the group stages to the quarter-finals.

Subsequently, the team’s that go through to the semi-final would have also picked up tickets for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023.

The 12th edition of the competition will hold in Morocco between 2nd June – July 3rd.