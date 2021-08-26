Nigeria battles Central African Republic in FIFA U20 WWC second round qualifiers

Central African Football host the first-leg of the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup second round qualifier against Nigeria. Photo credit | cafonline

Nigeria will battle Central African Republic in the second round of the African qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

In the draw result, Nigeria’s Falconets will battle their counterparts from CAR in a home and away qualifying format.
Although the venue for the two-legged affair has not been decided, the date are set to be between September and October.
CAR will host the first-leg on any of the 23rd, 24th or 25th of September, while the return-leg will be hosted by Nigeria between October 7, 8 or 9.

 

There are three more rounds of qualifiers until two teams emerge as Africa’s representatives at the tournament.
Nigeria is the most successful African team to the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup, finishing as runners up at two editions (2010, 2014).

