Nigeria battles Central African Republic in FIFA U20 WWC second round qualifiers

Nigeria will battle Central African Republic in the second round of the African qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.
In the draw result, Nigeria’s Falconets will battle their counterparts from CAR in a home and away qualifying format.
Although the venue for the two-legged affair has not been decided, the date are set to be between September and October.
CAR will host the first-leg on any of the 23rd, 24th or 25th of September, while the return-leg will be hosted by Nigeria between October 7, 8 or 9.