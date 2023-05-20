Moffi Makes 3-Man Shortlist For Marc Vivien Foe Award

By
Joseph Obisesan
-
0
42
09 Terem MOFFI (ogcn) during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between Nice and Rennes at Allianz Riviera on May 6, 2023 in Nice, France. (Photo by Christophe Saidi/FEP/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

Nigeria and OGC Nice forward, Terem Moffi has been shortlisted for the prestigious Marc Vivien Foe Award as the best African player in the Ligue Un.

Moffi was nominated alongside nine other players of African descent, and has made the final three in the shortlist.

 

 

Ivory Coast’s Sekou Fofana who plays for the surprise package of the league this season, RC Lens, alongside Chancel Mbemba of the Democratic Republic of Congo, playing for Olympique Marseille will slug it out against the Nigerian.

The Nigerian forward has scored 17 times in the league for both Lorient and OGC Nice in 31 appearances across board.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here