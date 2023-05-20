Moffi Makes 3-Man Shortlist For Marc Vivien Foe Award

Nigeria and OGC Nice forward, Terem Moffi has been shortlisted for the prestigious Marc Vivien Foe Award as the best African player in the Ligue Un.
Moffi was nominated alongside nine other players of African descent, and has made the final three in the shortlist.
Ivory Coast’s Sekou Fofana who plays for the surprise package of the league this season, RC Lens, alongside Chancel Mbemba of the Democratic Republic of Congo, playing for Olympique Marseille will slug it out against the Nigerian.
🙌 @7erem_ 🔴⚫️
— OGC Nice (@ogcnice) April 18, 2023