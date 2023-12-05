National Teams Nigeria 8-1 Cape Verde (Agg): Super Falcons Book WAFCON Ticket By Adebanjo - December 5, 2023 0 176 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Uchenna Kanu celebrates with her Super Falcons teammates after she scores in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Cape Verde in Abuja. The Super Falcons have booked their place at next year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. A 2-1 victory against Cape Verde saw the Falcons cruise to an 8-1 aggregate victory. In his pre-match interview, interim Super Falcons coach, Justin Madugu had assured that the team would wrap up a comfortable win – with minimal fuss. However, the host took the game to their more decorated opponents. Cape Verde took the lead through Ivania Moreira (8′), Esther Okoronkwo levelled (62′) and Rasheedat Ajibade sealed the win in stoppage time (90+3′).