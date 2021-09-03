Nigeria 2-0 Liberia: Iheanacho’s brace gets Super Eagles World Cup qualifiers off to winning Start

Kelechi Iheanacho inspired Nigeria to a winning start in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with a Man-of the-Match performance as the Super Eagles defeated Liberia’s Lone Stars 2-0 on Friday.

Iheanacho scored a first half brace to ease the frayed nerves of the more than 4,000 Nigerian fans inside the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

The forward scored in the 22nd and 45th minutes ending a three-year goal drought for the national team in competitive games.

Nigeria move to the top of group C ahead of Cape Verde and Central African Republic, who drew 1-1 in their opening game. Liberia are bottom of the group with no points.