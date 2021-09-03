Nigeria 2-0 Liberia: Iheanacho’s brace gets Super Eagles World Cup qualifiers off to winning Start

Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates with his Super Eagles teammates after his goal against Liberia in the World Cup qualifier. Photo credit | IG (ng_supereagles)

Kelechi Iheanacho inspired Nigeria to a winning start in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with a Man-of the-Match performance as the Super Eagles defeated Liberia’s Lone Stars 2-0 on Friday.

Iheanacho scored a first half brace to ease the frayed nerves of the more than 4,000 Nigerian fans inside the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

 

The forward scored in the 22nd and 45th minutes ending a three-year goal drought for the national team in competitive games.

 

Nigeria move to the top of group C ahead of Cape Verde and Central African Republic, who drew 1-1 in their opening game. Liberia are bottom of the group with no points.

