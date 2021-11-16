Nigeria 1-1 Cape Verde: Which Super Eagles was hot and who was Not?

Nigeria’s final group C game was an underwhelming draw against Cape Verde and despite progressing to the third round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, there were just a few big performers for the Super Eagles.
Here we rate the Super Eagles players:
Maduka Okoye – 5
Although he had very little to do in the game, but managed to concede a goal where he was culpable for poor positioning and his alertness.
Leon Balogun – 6
He held his own for 90 minutes but had a few nervy moments. He was handed the Sweeper role in a three-man defence and did just enough.
William Troost-Ekong – 5
The CB was under a lot of pressure but also struggled and showed very little leadership – He was also the captain.
Chidozie Awaziem – 6
He was busy and was involved in a lot of the team’s defensive play.
Jamilu Collins – 6
His most impressive plays were in the attacking play, progressing the ball and creating chances with his crosses.
Wilfred Ndidi – 5.5
His best plays came late in the second half with a more balanced midfield, when he had proper defensive support.
Alex Iwobi – 6
He was one of two creative players on the pitch but could hardly pull the strings to break the Cape Verde defence.
Joe Aribo – 6
The team got just 5 shots on target and Aribo unleashed one that stung the Goalkeeper’s glove and another that was blocked. On the creative and defensive end he performed quite marginally.
Moses Simon – 5
He was poor for the most part and had a game to forget. Unfortunately. He was taken off after picking up a suspected knock.
Odion Ighalo – 5.5
Largely isolated in the box and with very few touches on the ball, Ighalo missed one of the best chances created by the Super Eagles when he miscued a shot. He grew into the game but could not impact it much.
Victor Osimhen – 8
He was the biggest threat upfront for Nigeria and he got the team’s only goal when he smartly picked up a poorly cleared header and beat the goalkeeper from inside the box.
Substitutes:
Kelechi Iheanacho – 4
Came on as a substitute but had more disappointing highlights than he would have hoped for 12 minutes. Lost possession, couldn’t stay on his feet and his hold up play were rather hugging the ball.
Shehu Abdullahi – 4
Not much of him was seen on the ball or off it.
Frank Onyeka – 5
Added steel to the midfield and covered well for the team in a leaky midfield.