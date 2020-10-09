Nigeria 0-1 Algeria: Fennecs Secure Easy Win Over Super Eagles

New boys Kevin Akpoguma, Samson Tijani, Frank Onyeka and Zaidu Sanusi all got their Super Eagles debut in the 10 defeat to Algeria in an international friendly on Friday.

A goal-mouth scramble in the 6th minute fell kindly for defender Ramy Bensebaini as Maduka Okoye watched helpless from behind his goal line.

There was an apparent foul after Bensebaini pushed William Troost-Ekong in the back but the center Referee Manuel Schuttengruber didn’t deem it aggressive.

A problem for the Gernot Rohr’s side at the Worthersee Stadion, was a midfield that had no bite and in spite of Alex Iwobi’s best efforts something just didn’t click.

It was Algeria’s 19 straight game unbeaten and their second victory against Nigeria in back to back meetings.

The Eagles next face Tunisia on the 13th at the Jacques Lemans Arena.