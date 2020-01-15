NFF will Open Contract Renewal Talks with Rohr Next week

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) will begin talks with Super Eagles head Coach Gernot Rohr over a new contract next week, this was revealed on Tuesday by a board member of the Federation who pleaded anonymity.

Rohr’s current deal expires in June, but the Nigerian FA has insisted that the Franco-German tactician must agree to new terms before he can be offered an extension.

President of the NFF Amaju Pinnick told the media last December that the FA are looking to insert a clause in the new deal that will limit Rohr’s travel leave to just three times a year and must submit his team list to the NFF technical committee for approval, a drastic shift from his initial contract terms.

“The NFF is ready to renew the contract of the Super Eagles coach but it certainly won’t be a loose deal like the previous one,” the NFF top source told footballlive.

“There are certain conditions coach Rohr must agree to if Nigeria must retain his services.

“The NFF want to ensure a better deal that will help the national team as well as the football development in Nigeria.

“We are definitely set for negotiations next week but the NFF is not going to compromise on certain conditions,” he said.

Rohr who was appointed on a three-year contract in August 2016 has managed 39 games in charge of the Super Eagles and has a record of 22 wins, seven draws and 10 losses.