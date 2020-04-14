NFF will now Pay Rohr, Super Eagles Players in Naira – Pinnick

NFF President Amaju Pinnick says the body will make difficult decisions regarding Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr’s new contract as well as the bonuses and allowances of players in the team.

Pinnick maintained that Rohr will now be paid in naira, but also insists that the players are not exempted from the new arrangement as they will also get the same treatment whenever they are playing on the home soil.

“When they play in Nigeria, their bonuses will have to be in Naira. When they play abroad, we pay them in dollars, but that can even change,” Pinnick explained during an interview on Channels TV.

The NFF boss explained further that the Federation will be taking such steps, in order to back the government on the new fiscal policy.

“Like I said, we are going to take many difficult decisions that will go across board because we need to promote our fiscal policy.

“If the government is saying that we need to strengthen our naira, we should not be paying in dollars. We are an integral part of the government,” he concluded.